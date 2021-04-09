Scattered showers, thunderstorms moving through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Showers and thunderstorms are moving across the Miami Valley, with several counties receiving a severe thunderstorm warning.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis is tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms until the evening, when it will disperse and be partly cloudy until tomorrow. Saturday will have a marginal chance of seeing severe weather as well.

Storm Team 2 is tracking strong wind gusts in parts of the Miami Valley for the remainder of the evening.

WDTN.com will continue updating this space, be sure to return for more information about tonight’s weather.

