Scattered showers, thunderstorms moving through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Showers and thunderstorms are moving across the Miami Valley, with several counties receiving a severe thunderstorm warning.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis is tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms until the evening, when it will disperse and be partly cloudy until tomorrow. Saturday will have a marginal chance of seeing severe weather as well.

Storm Team 2 is tracking strong wind gusts in parts of the Miami Valley for the remainder of the evening.

