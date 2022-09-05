Scattered showers, even an embedded thunderstorm, will persist through the evening hours before tapering off before midnight. You could drive through some patchy fog as you head back to work Tuesday morning. I can’t completely take rain out of the forecast Tuesday, but I can for Wednesday and beyond!

Tonight: Scattered showers with an embedded thunderstorm possible. Patchy fog after midnight. Low 66

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly south. High 78

Tuesday Night: Any showers will come to an end. Becoming partly cloudy and cooler. Low 63

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, dry and pleasant. High 80

High pressure will usher in a gorgeous stretch of weather for the second half of the week with lots of sunshine through Friday. It’ll be much less humid, too. But enjoy it, because another threat of rain returns for the weekend.