Saturday EF-0 tornado confirmed in Richmond, IN

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado struck Richmond Saturday night.

More tornadoes were confirmed in Fayette and Union Counties Sunday.

The NWS said confirmed an EF-0 struck Richmond, Indiana in Wayne County with and estimated maximum wind speed of 85 mph.

The maximum damage path is about 100 yards wide and runs more than a mile and a half, according to the NWS.

The tornado appears to have touched down along S. 37th Street an moved north-northeast causing damage at the Brookdale Nursing Home. Some of the roof of the nursing home was removed and a tree was knocked down.

According to the NWS, the most significant damage was at the Richmond Mall where several pieces of air conditioning equipment on the roof were removed by the tornado, one of which was thrown onto Route 40.

One of the stores had about half of the glass blown in and a 7-foot-tall brick wall was destroyed.

The NWS said approximately eight stores were damaged in the storm, suffering damaged glass and merchandise.

Wind speeds at the mall are estimated to have been 85 mph, which is the highest limit for an EF-0 tornado.

Two people were injured in the storm and no one was killed, according to the NWS.

