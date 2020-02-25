Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now

Rain transitions to snow Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place for Darke, Mercer, and Shelby counties from 1 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Snow accumulation between 1 to 3 inches is expected in these areas. Less than an inch is likely from the Dayton area further south.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says rain showers are expected through Tuesday night, with rain transitioning to snow from northwest to southeast throughout the day, coming to an end by late evening with a slight chance for flurries early Thursday.

Travel conditions could become difficult during this time. Drivers should slow down and use caution while traveling.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS