Rain transitions to snow Wednesday

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place for Darke, Mercer, and Shelby counties from 1 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Snow accumulation between 1 to 3 inches is expected in these areas. Less than an inch is likely from the Dayton area further south.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says rain showers are expected through Tuesday night, with rain transitioning to snow from northwest to southeast throughout the day, coming to an end by late evening with a slight chance for flurries early Thursday.

Travel conditions could become difficult during this time. Drivers should slow down and use caution while traveling.