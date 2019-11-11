Rain prevents ODOT from pre-treating some Miami Valley roads

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – In Mercer County, the sheriff already sent out an advisory warning that the roads are becoming slick and that drivers should exercise caution while driving.

Matt Bruning with ODOT says the rain has proved a challenge because they couldn’t come out and pre-treat the roads, but they are ready to roll out as soon as the shift to snow starts.

“We’ve got 739,000 tons of salt across the state of Ohio. We’ve got more than 1400 plows, 3000 plow drivers, 284 plow mechanics, that are making sure everything from the engine to the spinners are all up and running and ready to go,” he said.

But as soon as the shift to snow happens, they will be treating and plowing the Miami Valley roads, asking you to pay attention as they drive slower than other vehicles.

“Once that changeover happens our crews will be on 12 hour shifts until the roads are clear of snow and ice, so really what we’re asking people to do is give our crews plenty of room to work. We had 59 crashes last year involving ODOT snow plows and we really want that to be zero,” Bruning said.

Crews in ohio’s southern counties will be on standby until about midnight, saying as of now it’s just a matter of waiting and seeing what the accumulation looks like.

“After the event, our goal is to get our primary routes back up to speed within two hours of the end of the storm and we had that goal about 98% of the time last year. We’re pretty good at getting things cleared up pretty quickly after the snow starts to slack off.”

The final point Bruning makes is that it is ODOT’s goal to get roads passable – not perfect – so they suggest you stagger time on the roads around the snowfall. Maybe that means you leave work a little later – but you should have safer road conditions.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.