DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An area of low pressure over Illinois will slide northeastward into the Great Lakes region before merging with another low now over the central Plains.

The first low will drag a warm front across the Miami Valley Saturday night and spark a few showers and thunderstorms as it does. They will linger into about the first half of Sunday, although spotty before ending.

The second low will catch up to the first Sunday night into Monday and trigger numerous showers and storms. Some storms could become severe late Sunday night into early Monday morning with damaging winds and isolated large hail being the main threats.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a few showers and storms possible, then partly sunny mid to late afternoon. High 82

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 67

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High 79

Any rain should taper off later Monday night into early Tuesday morning making way for a couple of nice days on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another system will arrive starting Wednesday night bringing a good chance of rain then, lingering into and through the day on Thursday.