Rain makes wet morning commute

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Rains fell across the Miami Valley Thursday morning and made the morning commute a little slower.

A line of storms moved across the area and steady rain moved in behind them soaking the area.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says the rain will dry up in the late morning hours but warns with the high temperatures in the low 80s Thursday afternoon, isolated thunderstorms could develop.

Jamie said the threat of severe weather is low.

Friday will be partly sunny and warm with a high of 82 degrees.

Aimee in Kettering sent this photo to 2 NEWS showing clouds near Prass Elementary School in Kettering.

