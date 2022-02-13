DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow squalls are expected in the Miami Valley later in the day, quickly accumulating and coming in heavy bursts.

According to 2 NEWS Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik, snow is to be expected throughout the Miami Valley this afternoon to evening.

Jamie expects temperatures to be in the lower twenties to teens during game time. Snow squalls may also occur, coming in quick bursts of heavy snow, quickly accumulating and reducing visibility. Any accumulation is expected to be around a half-inch or less.

Jamie said snow showers should be done around 10 p.m. and the beginning of the week should be dry.

Tonight is expected to be frigid with temperatures as low as 12°.