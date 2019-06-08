Plenty of dry hours, but rain chances throughout the weekend

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Today won't be a complete washout, but there will be chances for a few showers and storms through the weekend. Plenty of dry hours today with lots of clouds and gusty winds. Sunday will continue breezy and become more humid.

TODAY: Clouds mixed with some morning sun and a chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, breezy. High 78

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 66

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 80

The chance for rain will continue into Monday, sunshine returns by Tuesday. Below normal temperatures are expected next week bringing some nice early summer weather.

