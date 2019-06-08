Plenty of dry hours, but rain chances throughout the weekend
Gusty winds this weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Today won't be a complete washout, but there will be chances for a few showers and storms through the weekend. Plenty of dry hours today with lots of clouds and gusty winds. Sunday will continue breezy and become more humid.
TODAY: Clouds mixed with some morning sun and a chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, breezy. High 78
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 66
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 80
The chance for rain will continue into Monday, sunshine returns by Tuesday. Below normal temperatures are expected next week bringing some nice early summer weather.
