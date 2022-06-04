A dry weekend continues with warmer temperatures on tap for Sunday. This weekend high pressure is in control with light winds. It will be pleasantly warm again Sunday and slightly more humid with the passage of a warm front. All areas will see highs in the 80s with southern areas reaching the mid-upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, pleasantly cool. Low 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 86

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low 63

Best chances for wet weather come Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Temperatures hover either side of 80 for much of the week ahead. Slight chances of rain nearly everyday next week, except Thursday but not everyone will see rainfall.