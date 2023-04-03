DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Weather Service is offering a virtual training for those interested in being severe weather spotters.

According to the National Weather Service, the virtual SkyWarn Basic Spotter Training Course will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

NWS said the class lasts two hours and will be led by an NWS meteorologist who will discuss techniques and safety for severe weather spotting.

Those who attend the class will receive instructions for registering to become a trained spotter. They can then report severe weather to NWS.

To register for the virtual class, click here.