CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A third tornado is confirmed to have hit the Cincinnati area during Wednesday’s storms.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said an EF1 tornado touched down near Loveland in Clermont County on July 6.

Two other tornadoes were already confirmed to have hit the area: an EF2 near Goshen in Clermont County and an EF1 near Lake Lorelai in Brown County.

According to NWS, EF1 causes “moderate damage” with winds between 73 to 112 mph, and EF2 causes “considerable damage” with winds ranging from 113 to 157 mph.