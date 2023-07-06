DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A cold front moving across the Miami Valley Thursday evening will clear the area of any rain once it moves out. This will lead us into a dry Friday as high pressure moves overhead.

But, don’t leave the umbrella too far behind as another weather system will move in for the weekend and bring more shower and thunderstorm chances.

TONIGHT: A lingering evening shower or t’storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy & seasonable. Low 66

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A little cooler and less humid. High 82

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 67

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially in the morning and then again late PM into the evening. High 75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 80

We’ll get at least a couple of days to dry out after any weekend rain that falls. Both Monday and Tuesday will be rain-free and bring lots of sunshine. Our next rain chance won’t come until mid to late Wednesday afternoon extending into the day on Thursday.