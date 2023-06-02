The Downtown Area of Dayton Ohio as seen from the bike trails along the Great Miami River. (Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley Regional Planning Committee has issued an Air Quality Alert for Saturday.

Counties impacted by the alert include Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble.

According to the MVRPC, the forecasted Air Quality Index for for Saturday is expected to be 103, which is the reason behind the alert.

“Any reading at 101 or higher is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups,’ ” MVRPC says. “Older adults, children, and anyone with respiratory or cardiac diseases should reduce prolonged time outdoors or heavy exertion. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans.”

You are encouraged to help reduce air pollution with the high temperatures.

If you are able to take other transportation other than an automobile, it is suggested you either walk, bike or even carpool for brief trips. If you do have to drive and need to pump gas to refill, MVRPC asks you wait until either the Alert expires or after 8 p.m. Homeowners are asked to mow their lawns in the evening, when smog dissipates and the sunlight has been lowered.

Call 937-223-6323 or visit their website here for more information.