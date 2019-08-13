Much-needed rain for the Miami Valley this morning

Miami Valley residents were likely woken up early this morning by thunder and lightning. A line of showers and storms worked through the region before sunrise, dropping some heavy rain, but not prompting any thunderstorm warnings.

The most severe weather occurred late last night in Illinois before diving southeast into far southern Indiana. There were numerous reports of wind damage with this line of storms and even one report of a tornado.

Storm reports from Monday night into Tuesday morning

Earlier in the evening, models had suggested that this line would track farther to the east and impact western portions of the Miami Valley; however we only experienced a broken line of storms that developed ahead of a nearby warm front.

Still, these storms were able to drop some considerable rainfall in spots. Radar estimates show that 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across our southern counties while the north received a little less than an inch.

Radar estimated rainfall for the past 24 hours shows over 2 inches of rain in some spots

That rain is good news for the region. If your lawn has seemed drier than usual, you’re not wrong. The drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions across a large part of the area. The official climate record from the Dayton International Airport indicates no rainfall from July 30 through this morning.

Drought monitor indicating dry conditions across much of the Miami Valley

Hopefully today’s storms and any showers that we might see over the next several days will help offset the recent rain deficit and bring some green back to local lawns. For more information on our next chance for rain, check out the latest Storm Team 2 Forecast: