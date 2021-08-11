Most of Miami Valley under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m.

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — 3:20 PM UPDATE: A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer and Shelby counties until 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has observed winds of up to 67 mph in that region and urges residents to seek shelter before the storms arrive.
2:30 PM UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami and Shelby counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
This is coupled with a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Auglaize and Mercer counties until 3:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service warns of strong winds and heavy rain in areas affected by these storms. Most of potential severe weather is north of I-70, but the bulk of it is focused on Central and Northern Ohio.