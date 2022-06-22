(Photo by Dan Atrill via The Texas Tribune)

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people were without power as storms rolled through the Miami Valley.

According to the AES Ohio outage map, 109 customers are without power as of 6:11 a.m. on Thursday.

The majority of outages were in Greene County. People were without power in several counties including Montgomery, Clinton, Warren, Miami and Champaign counties.

At the height of the outages, there were over 2,100 people without power.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Clinton and Warren counties until 8 p.m. on Thursday.