More strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday

by: Carly Smith

Miami Valley, OHIO – A line of strong thunderstorms with a history of 60 mph severe wind gusts will move through the Miami Valley between 4 and 7 a.m.

This will be the first round of rain on Sunday.

All of the Miami Valley is still under a Flash Flood Watch through 8 a.m. Training storms keep the greatest risk for flash flooding closer to Cincinnati.

It does look like the atmosphere will stabilize some after the first round of rain. There may be a break around lunch time.

As daytime heating sets in, Strong to severe thunderstorms are still possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

