More snow inbound for the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Storm Team 2 is tracking some snow that is developing to the southwest, which will move across the Miami Valley tonight and tomorrow.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Butler, Warren and Clinton counties.

Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis said Wednesday and Thursday’s snow is low on the winter weather index, with only a light accumulation across the region. Though light, this snow will likely lead to hazardous road conditions for commuters Thursday morning.

The winter weather advisory has been expanded this afternoon, but the expectations remains the same. Light snow starting this evening will accumulate overnight, leading to hazardous conditions for Thursday. Plan some extra time for your morning commutes. #ohwx #inwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/fN1cXIUxa8 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 17, 2021

