More snow inbound for the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Storm Team 2 is tracking some snow that is developing to the southwest, which will move across the Miami Valley tonight and tomorrow.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Butler, Warren and Clinton counties.

Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis said Wednesday and Thursday’s snow is low on the winter weather index, with only a light accumulation across the region. Though light, this snow will likely lead to hazardous road conditions for commuters Thursday morning.

