DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We won’t see a lot of sunshine the next couple of days, but at least it will be unseasonbly warm. Highs will soar into the mid 70s both Thursday and Friday. Our average high for late October is just 62 degrees.

While it will be generally dry, a couple of showers can’t be ruled out as we head into late Thursday night and Friday morning.

TONIGHT: Spotty evening sprinkles, then becoming partly cloudy and mild. Low 58

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Continued unseasonably mild. High 74

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible overnight (mainly north.) Low 62

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible in the morning, then partly sunny and mild in the afternoon. High 75

As a frontal boundary inches closer to the Miami Valley over the weekend, our rain chances will increase dramatically. In fact, Saturday night and Sunday look quite wet with widespread rain likely. There’s even a low threat of a thunderstorm Sunday morning. A big shot of cold air arrives just after the weekend with highs in only the 40s Monday, Tuesday (Halloween) and Wednesday and a killing freeze likely both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.