More lightning fatalities during summer

In a lifetime there’s a one in 14,600 chance of being struck by lightning according to the Lightning Safety Council. The average number of lightning fatalities in the United States is 50 per year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration published four people have already died by a lightning strike this year.

Fortunately none in Ohio. In 10 years five people in Ohio have died as a result of lightning.

Lightning strikes commonly happen in the summertime because more people are spending time outdoors.

Lightning might look pretty to some, but NOAA reports a bolt is six times hotter than the temperature of the sun.

In the united states there’s 25,000,000 flashes per year.

About 20% of all lightning flashes are cloud to ground. In any given year there is about a one in 1,171,000 chance of being struck according to the Lightning Safety Council.

The updraft of a thunderstorm helps separate charges in a cloud. The negative charges typically gather toward the bottom. While positive charges in cold ice particles are thrown into the top of a thunderstorm.

The negative electrons begin to zig-zag down toward the positive electrons at the ground. This is known as the stepped leader.

The positive electrons begin to climb up whatever they can creating a connecting leader or streamer.

As the positive and negative electrons meet we see the return stroke.

If you start to notice hair rising that person has become a connecting leader and it is important to head indoors immediately. A lightning strike can happen in seconds. Which is why the National Weather Service has a saying, “When thunder roars, head indoors.”

The Storm Team 2 Weather App can be programmed to push out an alert when lightning is in the area. It is easy to program in the app settings.

.