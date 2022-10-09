After some morning frost, we again saw loads of sunshine today. Temperatures rose rapidly to highs in the 60s by afternoon with brisk southwesterly winds. It won’t be as cold tonight and then highs reach to around 70 Monday with more wall-to-wall sunshine.

TONIGHT: Clear and not as cool. Low 43

COLUMBUS DAY (MONDAY): Sunny and pleasant. High 70

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 75

Nearly perfect weather for outdoor fall activities will continue with a warming trend through Wednesday as highs rise from the mid into the upper 70s. Turning cooler with chances of showers Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs for the end of the week are expected in the 50s and 60s along with gusty winds.