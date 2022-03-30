Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
79°
LIVE NOW
Dr. Husel murder trial
Dayton
79°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Miami Valley News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
U.S. and World
Crime
Tell Me Good News
Coronavirus in Ohio
BestReviews
Most Read on WDTN.com
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
Crisis in Ukraine
Entertainment News
Jamie’s Journey
Saving You Money
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Northern lights could dazzle US
Video
Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 seen in …
Medical experts react to second COVID-19 booster …
Parole rejected for member of Manson family
Weather
Daily Forecast
Jamie’s Journey
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Miami Valley Weather Gallery
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
2 NEWS Live Stream
Video Center
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Sports
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Bengals
OSU
Cleveland Browns
First Four
The Big Game
Operation Football
Operation Football Scoreboard
Athlete of the Month
Show Your Stripes
Indy 500
NFL Draft
China 2022
Top Stories
NFL overtime rules are changing
Top Stories
Detroit to host the 2024 NFL draft
Former UConn, Williams-Jeter to coach Dayton
Reds sign OF Tommy Pham
CJ, UConn star Tamika Williams-Jeter to coach Flyers
Working For You
Secret Smiles
Remarkable Woman of Dayton
Home For The Holidays
WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio
Feeding America
Honoring Black History
Mental Health in Ohio
Give A Little Love
Coats for Kids
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Buy Local
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Local college students get crafty …
Video
Plastic particles found in human blood for the first …
9-year-old with disabilities thriving on the ice
Video
Benefit planned for man in motorcycle accident
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Recipes
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
“Come From Away” at the Schuster Center
Video
Top Stories
Jeff Blumer’s Pasta Primavera Casserole
Video
Top Stories
Barton’s Home Outlet Spring Sale
Video
Azra Returns to the Living Dayton Kitchen!
Video
New Face Forward for Spring
Video
Budgeting for a Summer Getaway
Video
Programming
Live Shows
Video Center
Dayton’s CW
What’s on WDTN?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
NewsNation Channel Finder
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
Jobs
More
About WDTN
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
Contests
WDTN Newsletters
Meet The Team
Report It
BestReviews
Work For Us
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Miami Valley Weather Gallery
Show us the weather in your part of the Miami Valley here!
Close
You have been added to Morning Weather Forecast Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Morning Weather Forecast
Sign Up
Weather Headlines
Counties cleaning up after tornado damage
NWS: EF0 tornado confirmed in Warren County
GALLERY: Storm damage around the Miami Valley
Severe weather threat winding down
Where do tornadoes touch down most in the US?
Video: Homes torn apart in Atmore
NOAA spring weather outlook: What to expect
Temperatures drop in the Miami Valley
Cloudy today with thunderstorms this evening
Soggy start to the week
View All Weather
As Seen on 2 News
RTA survey: Participants could win month of free …
Emergency Rental Assistance program deadline soon
ArriveSafe program returns in time for St. Patrick’s …
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS
Don't Miss
US astronaut ends record spaceflight in Russian capsule
Candle ice: What is it and what causes it?
6 in 10 judge people based on names they give their …
Rising inflation could mean your home is underinsured
Cats available for adoption in Dayton