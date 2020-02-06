Miami Valley under Winter Weather Advisory until Friday

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The entire Miami Valley is under a Winter Weather Advisory until Friday.

The following counties are under the advisory: Butler (starting at 10 pm), Champaign (starting at 4 pm), Clark (starting at 4 pm), Clinton (starting at 10 pm), Darke (starting at 4 pm), Greene (starting at 10 pm), Logan (starting at 4 pm), Mercer (starting at 4 pm), Miami (starting at 4 pm), Montgomery (starting at 4 pm), Preble (starting at 4 pm), Shelby (starting at 4 pm), and Warren (starting at 10 pm).

The advisory is scheduled to expire at 10 am for most affected counties. The advisory expires at 1 pm for Clinton and Greene counties.

Click here for a look at the interactive radar.

The National Weather Service reports that light precipitation is likely to redevelop in the mid to late afternoon. Areas north and west of Dayton could see up to a quarter inch of snow by early evening, with a rain/snow mix to occur elsewhere.

Travelers should exercise caution and slow down while driving.

Hundreds of Ohio Department of Transportation crews are continuing to treat roadways. Drivers should be sure to move over and allow extra room for them to work.