Miami Valley under freeze warning Saturday morning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Miami Valley.

The NWS said the warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. Temperatures are expected to be as low as 30 degrees.

We’ll warm up into the low 60s over the weekend. Most of the weekend will be dry, but we start to see the slight chance of a few showers by Sunday evening. Rain will become likely Sunday night.