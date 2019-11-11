Mercer County braces for first snowfall of the season

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercer County’s EMA Director says they are keeping a close eye on road conditions as the area expects to see three to five inches of snow.

About 1:30 Monday afternoon, the rain in Mercer County started shifting to ice and about an hour later, to snow.

Just like most of the Miami Valley, in Mercer County they were unable to pre-treat roads because of the rain. But the EMA Director, Mike Robbins, says they are keeping an eye on when it passes.

“The county engineers will come out if they have to. ODOT is off but they will come out if need be, all of our villages, city, county road workers take pride in keeping those roads safe but you need to leave them room, don’t follow too closely as they’re spreading salt or plowing, give them room to do their maneuvering or whatever they need to do,” he said.

He says there is no particular formula to determine which roads they treat but they use a number of ways and agencies to make sure they’re safe.

As far as residents being ready, Steve Phillips at Celina Ace Hardware says they have not had many come in ahead of time to buy supplies, but anticipates that will change as the snow continues to fall.

“Today we’re going to be getting some accumulation. They wait until the last minute to come in and they wait until they get off work and they find out they need snow brushes and ice scrapers and ice melt for sidewalks and driveways,” he said.

Robbins says they do not have a shelter set up at this point, but are prepared if something were to happen and cause power outages.

