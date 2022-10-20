Mother Nature is about to “compensate” us for the awful weather she brought the Miami Valley the last several days. In fact, what’s headed our way couldn’t possibly be nicer!

High pressure will start to move in and bring us an extended stretch of sunny days and clear nights along with unseasonably warm temperatures that will get very close to 80 degrees by late weekend into the first part of next week.!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Not quite so cold. Low 37

FRIDAY: Sunny. Much warmer and pleasant! High 68

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 49

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Unseasonably warm with highs in the mid 70s Saturday warming into the upper 70s on Sunday.

The upper 70s will stick around for the first couple days of the new week. Any rain chances have been pushed back about 24 hours to very late Tuesday night through the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will be more seasonable the second half of the week–in the mid 60s.