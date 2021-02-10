Light snow south of I-70 could lead to slick roads

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Some light snow is developing along the I-70 corridor, which is forecasted to continue into the evening with a potential one to two inches of snow accumulation.

Freezing rain and mixed precipitation will continue from the afternoon into the evening, most of the impact will be seen south of the I-70 corridor in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky.

4:30 P.M. UPDATE — Mix of snow and freezing rain could cause problems during rush hour.

A large area of wintry precipitation is pushing across the Tri-State. This mix of snow and freezing rain will cause major problems for the evening rush hour. pic.twitter.com/xtcf6qITGT — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 10, 2021

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Butler, Warren and Clinton counties until 7 p.m. Thursday. The snows impact will likely be seen outside of these regions, leading to slick roadways in areas south of I-70.

We have expanded the Winter Storm Warning for parts of northern KY. The Winter Weather Advisory has also been expanded to include more of southeast Indiana and southern Ohio. One to locally two inches of snow will also be possible elsewhere across our area through tonight. pic.twitter.com/dMpIYpBNXk — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 10, 2021

Tomorrow will be drier, with chances of patchy snow throughout the region. Friday should see a return to dry weather but chances of snow return for the weekend.