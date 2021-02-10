Light snow south of I-70 could lead to slick roads

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Some light snow is developing along the I-70 corridor, which is forecasted to continue into the evening with a potential one to two inches of snow accumulation.
Freezing rain and mixed precipitation will continue from the afternoon into the evening, most of the impact will be seen south of the I-70 corridor in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky.
4:30 P.M. UPDATE — Mix of snow and freezing rain could cause problems during rush hour.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Butler, Warren and Clinton counties until 7 p.m. Thursday. The snows impact will likely be seen outside of these regions, leading to slick roadways in areas south of I-70.
Tomorrow will be drier, with chances of patchy snow throughout the region. Friday should see a return to dry weather but chances of snow return for the weekend.