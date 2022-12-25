A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less of accumulation as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.

CHRISTMAS NIGHT: Increasing clouds and very cold. Low 7, wind chills 0 to -5.

MONDAY: Clouds with light snow developing. High 24.

A dramatic warming trend is expected to start by mid-week with temperatures possibly reaching the 40s and 50s before New Year’s.