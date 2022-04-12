DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Severe weather can strike at any time of the day, and any time of the year. There are some things that can be done right now to be prepared.

Make sure to have multiple ways of receiving weather watches and warnings. That includes the Storm Team 2 weather app or a weather radio.



Understand the difference between a watch and a warning. Watches are issued hours in advance, where conditions are favorable for severe weather and encompass many different counties and even states. Warnings mean severe weather is happening, imminent, or likely. Warnings are short in duration lasting under an hour.

If a severe thunderstorm is issued, seek shelter inside, and away from windows. When a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter, away from windows on the innermost part of the structure, putting as many walls between you and the outside, covering yourself with blankets or a mattress. A basement is the recommended place to take shelter. You may never need an emergency kit, but if a natural disaster strikes, it could save your life. It is recommended that you have three days worth of supplies if you are left on your own with things such as water, non-perishable food, a first aid kit, blankets, prescription medicine, and if possible a portable phone charger.

Jeffrey Jordan, Director of Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management said, “In a large disaster, emergency responders are going to get to the most critically injured, you may be on your own for a couple days, so it’s good to have that kit.”

There is a chance of severe weather here in the Miami Valley on Wednesday, and some of these tips may come in handy.