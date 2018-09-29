Jacket and sweater weather today Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grab a light jacket or sweater if you are attending the Mum Festival in Tipp City today. Chilly start this morning with morning readings in the 50s. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Lots of fall activities going on around the Miami Valley today and it will look and feel like fall. Temperatures will be running slightly below average. After morning readings around 50, temperatures will only rise into the mid 60s today. During the afternoon there may be quite a few clouds around.

TODAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. High 66

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Low 52

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 77

Temperatures rebound back into the low 80s this week and the humidity returns with it. Chances of showers and storms on Tuesday and Thursday.