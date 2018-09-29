Jacket and sweater weather today

Weather

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Lots of fall activities going on around the Miami Valley today and it will look and feel like fall.  Temperatures will be running slightly below average.  After morning readings around 50, temperatures will only rise into the mid 60s today.  During the afternoon there may be quite a few clouds around.

TODAY:  Partly sunny and a little cooler.  High 66

TONIGHT:  Partly to mostly cloudy and cool.  Low 52

SUNDAY:  Partly sunny and milder.  High 77

Temperatures rebound back into the low 80s this week and the humidity returns with it.  Chances of showers and storms on Tuesday and Thursday.

