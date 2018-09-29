Jacket and sweater weather today
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Lots of fall activities going on around the Miami Valley today and it will look and feel like fall. Temperatures will be running slightly below average. After morning readings around 50, temperatures will only rise into the mid 60s today. During the afternoon there may be quite a few clouds around.
TODAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. High 66
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Low 52
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 77
Temperatures rebound back into the low 80s this week and the humidity returns with it. Chances of showers and storms on Tuesday and Thursday.
Calls to YWCA crisis support hotline increase
The intense coverage of sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is partly credited for the increase in calls.Read More »
Infant Mortality Task Force hosts conference at Sinclair
The EveryOne Reach One Infant Mortality Task Force hosted a conference Friday.Read More »
Opinions still differ on Kavanaugh appointment process
The GOP has asked the White House to order an FBI investigation after emotional testimony Thursday from both Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh.Read More »
Pizza delivery driver kidnapped and robbed
He complied, and soon after, the suspect, who had also taken the driver's phone, jumped out of the car.Read More »