MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow, ice and freezing rain are moving into the Miami Valley on Thursday, causing slick roads and difficult driving Friday morning.

According to our Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik, conditions will be cold but dry for several hours on Thursday before rain, freezing rain or sleet move in after 4 pm.

This has the possibility to turn into over an inch of snow in northern counties, and less than half an inch of ice across the Valley. Drivers should be cautious as roads may be very slick. Overnight temperatures will hit a low of 24 degrees

Friday morning may begin with a snow shower before turning cloudy and cold for the rest of the day. Temperatures will reach a high of 35 degrees.

Roads are expected to dry out over the weekend as sunshine returns to the Miami Valley.