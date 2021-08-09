Humid weather, chance of thunderstorms expected throughout the week

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Hot and humid weather conditions are expected throughout the week, along with chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said the Miami Valley should expect high dew points, making for very humid weather for most of the week.

Most of the Miami Valley has a low-end risk of severe weather but the western portion of the region has a marginal risk. The National Weather Service is warning of damaging wind gusts this afternoon and into the evening for most of Southwestern and Central Ohio.