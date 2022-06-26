The stretch of dry weather is briefly coming to an end today. Showers and thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon. A cold front moving through today bring the chance for storms in the afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. After a cold front moves through, temps plummet to the upper 50s tonight and upper 70s on Monday.

Today: Showers this AM and Thunderstorms possible in the afternoon High 86

Tonight: Thunderstorms possible in the evening, the Partly Cloudy, Cooler and less Humid. Low 58

Monday: Less Humid with Sunny skies. High 78

Temperatures get back to the upper 80s and lower 90s by the second half of the week. Conditions remain dry until chances for storms return with higher humidity Friday and Saturday