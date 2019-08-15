Hottest month ever: July 2019

Global temperatures continue to warm. 2019 is the 43rd consecutive July with above-average global temperatures.

Scientist at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information this July also ranks as the hottest month on record beating July 2016.

2019 will likely rank among the top 4 warmest years on record. Something that has happened every year for the last five years. The top five warmest years on record right now are 2016, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2014, in that order.

A notable event from July includes Alaska having its warmest July ever. Anchorage reached 90 degrees for the first time ever.

Dayton reached 90 degrees 11 times in July. The average temperature was 3.8 degrees above normal but missed ranking in the top 10 by 0.5 degrees.