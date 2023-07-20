The Miami Valley is bracing for more thunderstorms this evening as the area remains under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m.

The latest map from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has placed the Miami Valley under an “enhanced risk” for thunderstorms tonight.

While there is currently only a predicted 2 percent chance of a tornado spawning within 25 miles of any spot in the region, the probability for a storm producing winds greater than 50 knots (~57 mph) jumps to 30 percent. The probability for hail 1 inch or greater in diameter is also 30 percent.

