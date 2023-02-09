DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A High Wind Warning has been in effect for the entire Miami Valley, and the area is starting to experience electricity outages.

According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, 7,085, AES Ohio customers across the Miami Valley are in the dark, as on 3:10 p.m. The area began seeing outages in Preble County as winds traveled through the area.

Some Duke Energy customers in Butler and Warren counties are reporting they have no power as well.

If your are currently in the dark and would like to tell AES Ohio that you need your power restored, you are asked to contact AES Ohio.