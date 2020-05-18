Flooding risk as rain continues overnight

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) –

8:38 p.m. Minor flooding of low lying areas, creeks and streams, and drainage ditches will be likely tonight.

There is an Areal Flood Advisory until 11:30 p.m. for all of Montgomery County, as well as portions of Warren and Butler County, and areas along the Montgomery County border in Preble County.

An Areal Flood Advisory is also in place for Greene, Clark, Champaign, and Logan County until 11:45 p.m.

The Flash Flood Watch is still in place until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

8:16 p.m. The Tornado Watch has been canceled.

8:14 p.m. High water is being reported.

Huntsville 911 call center in Logan County is reporting high water on the roads.

Springfield 911 call center in Clark County is reporting cars stuck in the water on Erter Road. There is also high water on Villa Road.







2 NEWS viewer Marjy sent in this photo of a flooded roadway in Springfield Monday evening.

8:00 p.m. Right now the biggest threat for the Miami Valley looks to be flooding. There is a very low risk for severe wind gusts and tornadoes the rest of the night. Periods of heavy rainfall will continue. When the storms line up over the same are this will pose a flash flooding risk. Remember to turn around, don’t drown.

Right now the TORNADO WATCH continues until 9 p.m. for Logan, Champaign, Clark, Greene, and Clinton County. The watch was canceled for Warren County, and it would be surprising if the watch last until 9 p.m. for the rest of the counties.

The FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. We will continue to see periods of heavy rainfall throughout the day on Tuesday. The showers will move from the southeast and east over the Miami Valley. It will feel a little bit backwards from what we are used to. Keep an eye out for flooding. If you notice any neighborhood flooding, street flooding, or high creeks or rivers, be sure to Report!t.

5:40 p.m. Currently, there are no warnings in Ohio. The tornado watch continues until 9 p.m. for Logan, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Warren, and Clinton County. We are watching storm development along a line from Xenia to Bellefontaine.

5:02 p.m. Tornado Observed by law enforcement near Lilly Chapel. If you know anyone near and NE of Lilly Chapel make sure they take shelter.

4:45 pm: The first Tornado Warning of the evening is just outside of the Miami Valley. This will likely be the trend but we will continue to keep an eye on the storms moving NE out of Kentucky.

2:17 pm: Tornado Watch issued until 9 p.m. for Logan, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Warren, and Clinton County.

Right now severe thunderstorms are developing in Kentucky. these storms will continue to move NE into the Miami Valley. Strong thunderstorms can develop along a cold front and with strong winds associated with a low pressure system approaching the Miami Valley.

2:00 pm: Stronger thunderstorms are beginning to develop along the cold front. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will likely be issued. Right now it looks like the biggest threat is for counties along and east of I-75. A brief Tornado will be possible.

FORECAST: There is Flash Flood Watch until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Additionally, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded the Miami Valley to a slight risk for severe weather this afternoon. The biggest threat will be flash flooding with several rounds of heavy rain through Tuesday night. There is a threat for damaging wind gust and a low risk for a tornado within thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals will be 2-3 inches by Tuesday night with a few rain showers continuing into Wednesday morning.

An area of low pressure will slowly take a southeast movement into Tuesday evening. This will keep rain in the region through Tuesday night. By Wednesday the low will begin to move far enough south that we will begin to see less rain.