Heavy rain, storms likely into the weekend

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Shower and thunderstorms are expected to continue Friday night into Saturday.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says while there may be a break in the rain Saturday afternoon and evening, another round is likely to develop by Saturday night with the threat for heavy rain and strong storms continuing.
Flash Flood Watches are in effect for Darke, Logan, Mercer, and Shelby counties until noon on Saturday.
