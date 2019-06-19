Flash Flood Warnings in effect for Auglaize, Logan, Mercer, Shelby counties

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Logan County until 1:45 am, and for Shelby, Mercer, and Auglaize counties until 1:30 am.

Thunderstorms have produced two-to-four inches of rain across areas that have already received significant rainfall over the past few days.

A 2 NEWS viewer shared this photo of flooded roadways near Bellefontaine.

Waters have flooded onto Lakewood Drive from Fred Carter Park in Bellefontaine. (Photo: Bellefontaine Police Department)

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS Mary Rutan Hospital is taking on water and all new cases are being diverted elsewhere, except for Emergency Room cases.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Lakeview, Russells Point, Belle Center, Huntsville, Northwood, Bellefontaine, De Graff, West Mansfield, Chippewa Park, Rushsylvania, Ridgeway, Zanesfield, Logansville, New Jerusalem, Middleburg, Mcmorran, Bloom Center and Big Springs.

Northern Shelby county, Mercer County, and Auglaize County are also under a Flash Flood Warning until 1:30 am.

Mercer County EMA is reporting flash flood waters across SR-219 near the Mercer/Auglaize County line. Additionally, US-127 is closed north of SR-274 due to high water.

Locations that could experience flooding include Botkins, Kettlersville, New Bremen, New Knoxville, Bulkhead, Wabash, Montezuma, Chickasaw, Maria Stein, Minster, McCartyville, Tama, Chattanooga, Coldwater, St. Henry, St. Marys, Moulton, Fryburg, Anna and Lake Loramie State Park.

If you are in these areas, you need to move to higher ground immediately.

5 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for northeastern Shelby County, western Logan County, and central Auglaize County until 5:45 pm.

Potential hazards include 60 mile per hour winds and quarter-sized hail.

Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible, and strong winds could damage trees and power lines.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to pass through the Miami Valley throughout the evening.

