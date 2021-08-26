Heavy rains moving across Miami Valley bring chances of flash floods

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for Western Greene County and most of Montgomery County until 6 p.m.

The slow moving storm is causing street flooding in the Dayton area. Officials are warning drivers to take extreme caution while driving in the area.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis said that the biggest thing to be concerned with are the strong winds accompanying this storm. He warns of potential gusts of up to 60 mph in parts of Montgomery County.