Heavy rain into evening leads to flooding in parts of Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Showers and thunderstorms bringing heavy rain have caused flood advisories and flash flood warnings for parts of the Miami Valley this afternoon and into the evening.

Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis said temperatures will stay in the 60s this evening with rain coming down, tapering off to just a few showers later. The skies will become partly cloudy overnight leading to some patchy fog in the morning. The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies Friday, with a warmer afternoon as temperatures make it up in the low 80s.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flood Warning for northwestern Butler County and southern Preble County until 8:30 p.m. NWS warns that the rain can ease but it will take time for water to recede.