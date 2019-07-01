Heat wave and record-breaking rain

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bellefontaine saw the wettest June since record-keeping started in 1894. 12.31 inches of rain filled up the rain gauge. This also broke the record for the most rain in any month for the city.

St. Paris ranked at number three with 8.33 inches. The records for St. Paris didn’t start until 1977. The highest June total came in 1980 at 9.09 inches.

Dayton actually came in slightly below average for the month. The airport picked up 3.80 inches of rain which is 0.37 inches below normal for the month of June. This is the first month in 2019 the rainfall came in below average.

Year to date rainfall totals are well above average across the Miami Valley.

DAYTON: 5.86″

RICHMOND: 8.04″

SIDNEY: 9.75″

VERSAILLES: 10.63″

ST. PARIS: 11.58″

BELLEFONTAINE: 15.86″

Now that it’s stopped raining as much the temperature has heated up. June ended with a three day heat wave that is expected to continue into the first week of July.

Over the last twenty years Dayton typically breaks 90 at least twice during June. Heading into July 90 degree days are more common. In 2011 and 2012 19 days at or hotter than 90 were recorded at the airport. Two of those days were 102 degrees during 2012. Breaking the century mark is much less common.