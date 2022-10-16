The end to the weekend will be dry with lots of sunshine. Expect near seasonal normal highs in the upper 60s to around 70 Sunday. Another weak cold front then brings clouds and breezy conditions tonight but no rain. Much colder weather is expected for next week. A Freeze Watch is in effect for Monday night into Tuesday,

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny and seasonably mild. High 68

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, breezy and turning colder. Low 37

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 47

The coldest air of the season is poised to move in the first few days of the upcoming work week. Afternoon highs will not rise above the upper 40s Monday through Wednesday and morning lows starting Tuesday will dip down or below the freezing mark.