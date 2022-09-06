The rain has finally come to an end. A large area of high pressure will start to move in later tonight and Wednesday and bring with it very pleasant conditions.

Not only will we see a lot of sunshine, it’ll also be much more comfortable as dew points drop into the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday–far below the oppressive 70s we had over the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will continue to run just a couple degrees below average for early September.

TONIGHT: Spotty evening drizzle. Otherwise, clearing skies, cooler & much less humid. Low 59

WEDNESDAY: A few morning clouds followed by increasing sunshine. Quite comfy! High 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm and comfortably cool. Low 57

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant! High 80

The rest of the work week will be dry with mostly sunny skies. If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, rain could put a damper on things by late Saturday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms look likely on Sunday.