Well north of I-70 a few light showers were seen before dawn thanks to a weak cold front passing by. Most of the Miami Valley just had clouds and temperatures held above 50. The weak cold front is causing brisk west winds and cool temperatures, but sunshine will return.

The rest of the weekend will be dry with lots of sunshine. Saturday will be a bit below normal with highs around 60. The second half of the weekend will be more seasonable with the mercury warming into the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool, yet still quite pleasant! High 60

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 42

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild. High 67

The coldest air of the season is poised to move in the first few days of the upcoming work week. Afternoon highs will not rise above the upper 40s Monday through Wednesday and morning lows starting Tuesday will dip close to the freezing mark.