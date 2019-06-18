Flooding causes road closures across Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rains causing flooding in much of the southwest Ohio region has also caused multiple road closures.

Listed below are the confirmed road closures caused by the flooding by county:

UPDATED: June 20, 2019 – 8:30 am

Shelby County

Logan County

  • State Route 235 to State Route 708
  • State Route 235 to State Route 720
  • Numerous side streets, county roads, and township roads

Preble County

  • Ohio DNR reports Hueston Woods State Park Campground closed due to high water
  • Hedgerow Road closed due to high water

Auglaize County

  • State Route 364- Core to Southland
  • State Route 364 in Tri Township
  • Washington Pike between Koehler and Kettlersville
  • State Route 364 at Greenville
  • Gutman at Santa Fe Line and Valley

Mercer County

