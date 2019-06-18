Flooding causes road closures across Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rains causing flooding in much of the southwest Ohio region has also caused multiple road closures.
Listed below are the confirmed road closures caused by the flooding by county:
UPDATED: June 20, 2019 – 8:30 am
- 9000 block of Wells Road
- 0 and 1000 blocks of Miami River Road
- 9000 block of Southland Road
- High water reports across the county
Logan County
- State Route 235 to State Route 708
- State Route 235 to State Route 720
- Numerous side streets, county roads, and township roads
Preble County
- Ohio DNR reports Hueston Woods State Park Campground closed due to high water
- Hedgerow Road closed due to high water
Auglaize County
- State Route 364- Core to Southland
- State Route 364 in Tri Township
- Washington Pike between Koehler and Kettlersville
- State Route 364 at Greenville
- Gutman at Santa Fe Line and Valley
- Advisory: 127 is closed at the spillway. Detour is westbound State Route 219 W to 118 N to 29
- SR 219 between Fleetfoot and Coldwater
- High water reports across the county
- Numerous side streets are closed
