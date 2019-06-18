Flooding causes road closures across Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rains causing flooding in much of the southwest Ohio region has also caused multiple road closures.

Listed below are the confirmed road closures caused by the flooding by county:

UPDATED: June 20, 2019 – 8:30 am

Shelby County

9000 block of Wells Road

0 and 1000 blocks of Miami River Road

9000 block of Southland Road

High water reports across the county

Logan County

State Route 235 to State Route 708

State Route 235 to State Route 720

Numerous side streets, county roads, and township roads

Preble County

Ohio DNR reports Hueston Woods State Park Campground closed due to high water

Hedgerow Road closed due to high water

Auglaize County

State Route 364- Core to Southland

State Route 364 in Tri Township

Washington Pike between Koehler and Kettlersville

State Route 364 at Greenville

Gutman at Santa Fe Line and Valley

Mercer County