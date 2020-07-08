Flood Advisory issued in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Flooding could be an issue in parts of the Miami Valley on Wednesday as storms pass through the area.
The National Weather Service warned that a stationary storm over downtown Dayton just before 3:30 p.m. would likely bring street flooding and other urban flooding.
Montgomery County is under a Flood Advisory until 5:15 p.m.
