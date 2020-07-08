Flood Advisory issued in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Flooding could be an issue in parts of the Miami Valley on Wednesday as storms pass through the area.

The National Weather Service warned that a stationary storm over downtown Dayton just before 3:30 p.m. would likely bring street flooding and other urban flooding.

[325 PM] Stationary storm right over the heart of downtown Dayton will bring flooding issues to areas within the green circle on image below. Torrential rainfall rates with this storm! Street flooding and other urban flooding will be likely! pic.twitter.com/OUv1o6hr58 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 8, 2020

Montgomery County is under a Flood Advisory until 5:15 p.m.