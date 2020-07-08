Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now

Flood Advisory issued in Montgomery County

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Flooding could be an issue in parts of the Miami Valley on Wednesday as storms pass through the area.

The National Weather Service warned that a stationary storm over downtown Dayton just before 3:30 p.m. would likely bring street flooding and other urban flooding.

Montgomery County is under a Flood Advisory until 5:15 p.m.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS