Flash Flooding possible through Tuesday evening

A Flash Flood Watch is in place through Tuesday evening.

Thunderstorm chances increase Monday afternoon and evening.

The soil is very saturated. Over the weekend we picked up 2-3 inches of rain in the Miami Valley.

2 more inches of rain is possible through Wednesday morning. Isolated areas could see 4 inches.

The Weather Prediction Center has the Miami Valley under a slight risk for excessive rainfall.

Low lying areas, creeks, streams, rivers, and drainage ditches, along with any roads or fields near these areas are at the greatest risk for flooding.

Think about where you will go if a Flash Flood Warning is issued.

Remember to never drive through a flooded road. It is difficult to tell how deep the water is, especially at night.