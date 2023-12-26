DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It doesn’t feel much like late December. In fact, far from it. After highs of 60 degrees on Christmas Day (Monday) and 57 on Tuesday, temperatures will slowly start returning to more seasonal norms over the next several days.

We’ll enjoy a break from any rain on Wednesday and even see some sunshine. But the dry weather won’t last as a low pressure system moving up the east coast will bring some rain showers Thursday. While it’s not yet set in stone, there could even be a little snow and sleet mixed in by Thursday evening.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening rain showers, east of I-75. Much cooler. Low 36

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler, yet still unseasonably mild. High 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Low 36

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers likely, possibly mixing with sleet and snow late in the day. High 45

We could see a leftover rain/snow shower Friday morning before we start to dry out for a few days. The last full weekend of 2023 will bring partly cloudy skies and temperatures that will be fairly typical for the end of the year–around 40 degrees, give or take. While a snow shower count be ruled out on New Year’s Eve (Sunday evening), we stand a much better chance to see some snow showers on New Year’s Day.